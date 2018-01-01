Sunil Paul

Digital Marketing
Why is Reputation Management Key to Digital Marketing ?
While sharing content or commenting on other people's posts, it is important to maintain a professional and positive profile
Work-Life Balance
#10 Must Known Facts for Every Employee to Increase Productivity at Work
Smooth work-life balance helps workers feel more motivated and less frustrated at work
Website Traffic
Most Effective Ways to Turn Your Website Visitors Into Subscribers
Don't mess up your home page with a lot of information, be straightforward in telling what you offer and what visitors can get from you
Managing Employees
#5 Common Mistakes Done By Small IT Companies
Every employee plays a specific role towards the growth of the company, regardless what is his designation. And in order to retain that growth, the companies are required to retain their employees
Starting a Business
#8 Essential Lessons For Starting A Business
Where an impressive name can help you reach the hearts of maximum people, a wrong name can create a number of hurdles for building your brand
Business Idea Trends
#5 Business Trends Set to Rule the Industry in 2017
Change is the way to progress; if you don't adapt the change, you won't progress.
Social Media
#5 Most Important Facts About Social Media One Needs to Understand
"We don't have a choice on whether we do social media, the question is how well we do it." – Erik Qualman