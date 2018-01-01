Suresh Sambandam

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, OrangeScape

Sambandam is the founder and CEO of OrangeScape, a home-grown company offering SaaS solutions. OrangeScape, a cloud pioneer based in India, is one of 10 global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) companies that has been featured in Gartner and Forrester reports. The company’s flagship product, KiSSFLOW, has 10,000-plus customers across 121 countries.  Sambandam has been an entrepreneur since age 19. After an initial entrepreneurial stint, he went on to work at Hewlett-Packar and Selectica. He is a regular speaker at various industry forums and academic institutions, and a co-founder of SaaSx, an engagement platform for SaaS entrepreneurs.

This is How SaaS Startups Can Improve Their Visibility
SaaS

One of the many things you have to do to ensure your Topic Authority (TA) gets you to the top of the search results page is to implement the content SILO strategy
3 min read
A List of Effective Marketing Secrets for SaaS Start-ups
Marketing

Understanding keywords for user intent and being conscious about it needs to become integral to one's content marketing strategy
4 min read
