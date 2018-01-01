Suzanne Paling

The Accidental Sales Manager Guide to HiringSuzanne Paling is the principal consultant of Sales Management Services, a consulting and coaching firm in Boston. She's the author of The Accidental Sales Manager, published by Entrepreneur Press. It was a finalist for a Best Books 2010 Award from USA Book News and a bronze medalist at the Axiom book awards. She is also author of The Accidental Sales Manager Guide to Hiring.

No-Cost Ways to Increase Your Sales This Year
Marketing

No-Cost Ways to Increase Your Sales This Year

You don't need to spend a lot to win a lot of sales in 2012.
4 min read
4 Signs a Sales Pro Will Be a Good Hire (Hint: Think Money)
Sales Employees

4 Signs a Sales Pro Will Be a Good Hire (Hint: Think Money)

Money motivation is the one factor that sets apart great salespeople from the mediocre ones, or worse.
4 min read
Employees Get Performance Reviews, Why Not Customers?
Marketing

Employees Get Performance Reviews, Why Not Customers?

Sharing your data in an annual meeting can be a good way to build stronger relationships with customers and increase sales.
4 min read
Five Ways to Beat Prospecting Anxiety
Marketing

Five Ways to Beat Prospecting Anxiety

These tips will help your sales reps push through rejection to drum up new business.
4 min read
When to Set Sales Performance Reviews
Marketing

When to Set Sales Performance Reviews

Why frequency counts in making your sales team more productive.
4 min read
Three Tips to Design a Sales Compensation Plan
Marketing

Three Tips to Design a Sales Compensation Plan

How to set commissions that motivate your team.
3 min read
Hiring Your First Salesperson: How to Pass the Torch
Marketing

Hiring Your First Salesperson: How to Pass the Torch

Four ways to let go of the sales role and forge a good relationship with your new hire
4 min read
How to Set Sales Goals for Employees
Marketing

How to Set Sales Goals for Employees

Use these tips to start new reps on the right foot, and raise productivity with existing staff.
5 min read
