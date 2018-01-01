Swati Bhargava

Guest Writer
Co-founder, CashKaro.com

Swati Bhargava is the Co-founder of CashKaro.com- India’s largest Cashback & Coupons site. She is honored amongst top 10 women entrepreneurs in India and is also an acclaimed Social Media influencer. Swati is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and has worked at Goldman Sachs in London for 5 years before starting UK Cashback business Pouring Pounds along with her husband & Co-Founder, Rohan. She has also represented India at the coveted Blackbox Connect – Female Founders Edition - powered by Google in Silicon Valley, California and is an active keynote speaker in India and internationally.  

CEOs, Don't Shy Away From Social Media; Use It To Boost Your Business
By not risking anything, CEOs are risking even more.
