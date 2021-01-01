Sweta Vijayan

Along with a recovering customer base with the fast reopening of the economy, rising demand for home delivery and drive-thru services are expected to help fast-casual restaurant operators reclaim their pre-pandemic operational levels soon. So, we think two leading casual restaurants, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Shake Shack (SHAK), are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.