Sweta Vijayan

CVS vs Walgreens: Which Drugstore is a Better Buy?
A spike in demand for immunity-enhancing drugs and personal protective equipment drove most pharmacy retailers to record sales last year. And because the trend is ongoing, we think U.S.-based pharmacy retail chains CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) have the potential to continue delivering solid returns as the country battles the latest coronavirus infection wave. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.
Chipotle vs. Shake Shack: Which Fast Casual Restaurant Stock is a Better Buy?
Along with a recovering customer base with the fast reopening of the economy, rising demand for home delivery and drive-thru services are expected to help fast-casual restaurant operators reclaim their pre-pandemic operational levels soon. So, we think two leading casual restaurants, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Shake Shack (SHAK), are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.
Salesforce.com vs. HubSpot: Which CRM Stock is a Better Buy?
Software stocks Salesforce (CRM) and HubSpot (HUBS) are being rewarded by investors given the rising demand for remote-working software solutions in the current era of hybrid work structures. A favorable industry backdrop and continued innovations should allow both stocks to keep moving higher in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is the better buy now.