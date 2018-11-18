Tanya Singh

Tanya Singh

Founder & CEO, StoreSpace

Tanya Singh is the Founder and CEO of StoreSpace, which is a tech-enabled managed marketplace for on-demand, flexible warehousing and logistics solutions. She is on her path to revolutionize how warehousing and logistics are done globally. She began her career with Barclays Investment Bank. She deeply cares about women and child education and health and is an ambassador for equal opportunities. In her spare personal time, she likes to travel, do mixed media art, and write. 

