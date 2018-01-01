Terrence Holt

Terrence Holt

Guest Writer

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Terrence Holt and his brother Torry are the founders of Holt Brothers Inc., which includes their construction, development and football companies, as well as Holt Brothers Foundation, which supports children who have a parent with cancer. Terrence serves as president, and is responsible for creating, communicating and implementing the mission and vision of the company. He also serves as vice president of the foundation, a 501(c)3.

More From Terrence Holt

How the Most Important Lessons in Football Apply to Running Your Business
Lessons

How the Most Important Lessons in Football Apply to Running Your Business

The values that forge a team on the gridiron are just as relevant in the less glamorous work of building a company.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.