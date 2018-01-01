Tim Beyers is a professional freelance writer based in Littleton, CO who covers the intersections of technology, business, and culture. See more of his work at timbeyers.me
Starting a Business
Trend-Spotter: The Man Behind Silly Bandz
How Robert Croak turned rubber bands into a craze and his plans for the next big thing.
Starting a Business
How to Make Your Business Dream a Reality
Coming up with ideas is easy. Executing on them is the hard part. These tips from Scott Belsky can help get you started.
Finance
Investors Look to Fund Capital-Light Businesses
Low startup costs and cheap customer acquisition make web-based startups an attractive investment.
Starting a Business
The New Blueprint for Successful VC Funding
Why a great business idea is only the beginning