Tim Beyers

Tim Beyers is a professional freelance writer based in Littleton, CO who covers the intersections of technology, business, and culture. See more of his work at timbeyers.me

More From Tim Beyers

Trend-Spotter: The Man Behind Silly Bandz
Starting a Business

Trend-Spotter: The Man Behind Silly Bandz

How Robert Croak turned rubber bands into a craze and his plans for the next big thing.
6 min read
How to Make Your Business Dream a Reality
Starting a Business

How to Make Your Business Dream a Reality

Coming up with ideas is easy. Executing on them is the hard part. These tips from Scott Belsky can help get you started.
6 min read
Investors Look to Fund Capital-Light Businesses
Finance

Investors Look to Fund Capital-Light Businesses

Low startup costs and cheap customer acquisition make web-based startups an attractive investment.
6 min read
The New Blueprint for Successful VC Funding
Starting a Business

The New Blueprint for Successful VC Funding

Why a great business idea is only the beginning
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.