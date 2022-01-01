Signing out of account, Standby...
Tom Spadea
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder of Spadea Lignana Franchise Attorneys
Tom Spadea earned his law degree at night while selling franchises during the day. He's had success and failure in business, and as a lawyer, he brings that experience to clients every day. His primary focus is representing founders and helping them build generational wealth.
3 Reasons Why Franchise Systems Are So Valuable
Franchise systems continue to be gobbled up at higher and higher valuations because of these three value drivers.
