Tony Conrad is co-founder and CEO of about.me, a platform for representing personal identity online based in San Francisco. He also founded the blog search engine Sphere, acquired by Aol and is a venture partner at the True Ventures, leading investments in WordPress.com, Blue Bottle Coffee, MakerBot, Typekit, High Fidelity and more. He blogs at tonyconrad.wordpress.com and at TrueVenture.com.