Tony Conrad is co-founder and CEO of about.me, a platform for representing personal identity online based in San Francisco. He also founded the blog search engine Sphere, acquired by Aol and is a venture partner at the True Ventures, leading investments in WordPress.com, Blue Bottle Coffee, MakerBot, Typekit, High Fidelity and more. He blogs at tonyconrad.wordpress.com and at TrueVenture.com.
Ask the Expert
The Trick to Splitting Startup Equity Among Key Players
When it comes to splitting equity it is important to create a structure that keeps all key parties properly motivated in the ebb and flow of building a startup.
Ask the Expert
5 Secrets to Finding and Working With a Mentor
Finding a mentor may seem like a daunting task, but it's really not that difficult -- and both the process and outcome can be quite rewarding.
Ask the Expert
The 5 Slides You Must Have In Your Pitch Deck
You don't need a lot of slides, but the ones you do have must concise and compelling.
Ask the Expert
The 6 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Be Prepared for Investors to Ask
Founders can't just present a pitch deck to investors and think they will get funding. They need to be prepared for all sorts of questions.
Advisors
A Large Advisory Board Can Help Your Company Grow Faster
Harnessing the advice and networks of people you trust has big benefits and won't cost that much.
Project Grow
No Email, No Phone, Plenty of Inspiration
Allowing yourself the time, space and separation from your work could be the most effective way to bring your business to the next level. Here's one entrepreneur's story.