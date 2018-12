Guest Writer

President and Founding Partner of Yeti LLC

Tony Scherba is the president and a founding partner of Yeti LLC (https://yeti.co/), a product-focused development and design studio in San Francisco. Scherba has been building software since his teen years and has worked on digital projects for musical artists including Bob Dylan, Dave Matthews Band, Britney Spears, and Linkin Park. Yeti partners with brands such as Google, Westfield, MIT, and Flextronics to develop meaningful products through collaborative design and rapid prototyping."