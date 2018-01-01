Tripti Rai

Guest Writer
Contributor

Being in the writing business for several years now, Tripti Rai is presently focussing on unfolding the elements that make mobile devices interesting. Currently associated with Appinventiv as a Content Manager, she is keeping herself well read with how lives are/ about to change in the wake of world entering the Mobile Era and how to prepare the world for the race. When not writing, you can find her slurping chocolate shake in a stray dog’s company.
 

More From Tripti Rai

Big Data, Business Intelligence and Analytics – The Turbocharger of Mobile App Development
Big Data

Big Data, Business Intelligence and Analytics – The Turbocharger of Mobile App Development

A number of brands have incorporated Big Data and Business Intelligence in their working to gather insights into how users interact with their brands
4 min read
How to use Social Media to Promote your App
Social Media

How to use Social Media to Promote your App

What is difficult is promoting it enough to make people install and then stay active till the app's lifetime.
4 min read
7 Apps that will Help every Millennial Develop an Entrepreneurial Spirit
Apps

7 Apps that will Help every Millennial Develop an Entrepreneurial Spirit

If there is one thing that is asked from all employees and impacts oursuccess, it is the Entrepreneurial Skills we show.
4 min read
4 Most Spectacular Office Buildings In India
Office Culture

4 Most Spectacular Office Buildings In India

The office building is the one area that represents our second home perfectly.
4 min read
Shared Office Space Promises To Rule The Future Of Commercial Real Estate Market
Coworking space

Shared Office Space Promises To Rule The Future Of Commercial Real Estate Market

While the Indian commercial sector has been supporting shared office space completely, let us look at the global trends.
3 min read
Things to consider when looking for an office space
office spaces

Things to consider when looking for an office space

Not just the size of your office, but several of these important factors determine productivity
3 min read
An office for those married to their job
Office Culture

An office for those married to their job

The workplace is now synonymous with the workforce more than ever before
4 min read
5 Alternatives To Commercial Office Property
startup offices

5 Alternatives To Commercial Office Property

There are a number of alternatives when you think about placing your new staff.
6 min read
