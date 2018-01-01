Guest Writer

Writer, speaker, manager of Addicted2Success.com

Tyler Leslie left his father's very successful family business in 2015 to chase after his own dreams. Leslie has been featured in SUCCESS Magazine, The Huffington Post and more. Leslie and his girlfriend Carla Schesser are speakers and help small businesses, bloggers or anyone that has something to say get their voice featured online. You can check out their website www.carlaandtyler.com. Leslie is also managing the motivational and personal development blog Addicted2Success.com.