Vaibhav Magon is an engineer by qualification but his heart has always been in design. He is in the CEO & founder at Askmonk, a tech startup connecting people with handpicked astrologers in a unique Q&A style conversational format on the go! He has earlier worked in product development for startups like Goibibo & Kvantum (a bay area startup).
Astrology Marketplace
The Viability of Astrology as a Business Idea
The point is, nobody wants to get left behind in this super fast and competitive world. No one wants to have doubts and unanswered questions, especially when it has prospects of a better future.