Ved Krishna
Vice-chairman, Yash Pakka
Latest
Waste Management And Its Potential To Change the Economy
We always have a choice. We can either be reactive or proactive
More Authors You Might Like
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
Roger David
CEO of GSR Brands
-
Josh Weiss
President and Chief Perception Engineer at 10 to 1 Public Relations
-
Josue Arteaga
CEO of Arteaga Ads
-
Zeb Evans
CEO & Co-Founder of ClickUp
-
Julie Guest
CEO of Bolder and Louder
-
Dr. Colleen Batchelder
Diversity and Inclusion Consultant and Leadership Strategist