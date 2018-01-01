Verne Kopytoff

Self-Driving Cars
Ford CEO Wants to Make a Self-Driving Car for the Masses
In a wide-ranging interview, CEO Mark Fields talked about his strategy and plans to deal with challenges from Google, Uber and ... China.
Project Grow
Apple CEO to Grads: Change the World
Tim Cook gave the commencement address at George Washington University, invoking the importance of values, changing the world, and Steve Jobs.
Venture Capital
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Sales Pitch to Silicon Valley
The entertainer made an unusual appearance in front of venture capitalists Wednesday to talk about taking risks, thinking big, and investing in Jennifer Lopez, the brand.
Twitter Now Lets You Direct Message Anyone You Want
Whether you follow them or not, individuals and companies can now privately contact you, thanks to Twitter's new opt-in program.
Kids Still Think Facebook Is Cool, Report Says
Despite fears of a teen exodus to rival services such as Snapchat, the social networking giant remains popular with school kids.
This Is What It's Like to Ride in a Driverless Car
Are fully autonomous, 'driverless' cars within grasp? A new Mercedes-Benz prototype shows the possibilities.