Verne Kopytoff

Verne Kopytoff

 is a senior editor at Fortune.

More From Verne Kopytoff

Ford CEO Wants to Make a Self-Driving Car for the Masses
Self-Driving Cars

Ford CEO Wants to Make a Self-Driving Car for the Masses

In a wide-ranging interview, CEO Mark Fields talked about his strategy and plans to deal with challenges from Google, Uber and ... China.
8 min read
Apple CEO to Grads: Change the World
Project Grow

Apple CEO to Grads: Change the World

Tim Cook gave the commencement address at George Washington University, invoking the importance of values, changing the world, and Steve Jobs.
3 min read
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Sales Pitch to Silicon Valley
Venture Capital

Jennifer Lopez Makes a Sales Pitch to Silicon Valley

The entertainer made an unusual appearance in front of venture capitalists Wednesday to talk about taking risks, thinking big, and investing in Jennifer Lopez, the brand.
4 min read
Twitter Now Lets You Direct Message Anyone You Want
Twitter

Twitter Now Lets You Direct Message Anyone You Want

Whether you follow them or not, individuals and companies can now privately contact you, thanks to Twitter's new opt-in program.
3 min read
Kids Still Think Facebook Is Cool, Report Says
Facebook

Kids Still Think Facebook Is Cool, Report Says

Despite fears of a teen exodus to rival services such as Snapchat, the social networking giant remains popular with school kids.
2 min read
This Is What It's Like to Ride in a Driverless Car
Self-Driving Cars

This Is What It's Like to Ride in a Driverless Car

Are fully autonomous, 'driverless' cars within grasp? A new Mercedes-Benz prototype shows the possibilities.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.