About Vipul Srivastav
Vipul Srivastav is an expert in cloud-based communication, currently associated with CallCenterHosting. He has also helped in designing communication solutions based on specific customer needs. He has thoroughly written on customer service and the latest technologies such as AI, Cloud on various platforms. He loves to read books and do street photography in his leisure time.
