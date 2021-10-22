Vitaly Alexandrov

Vitaly Alexandrov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Food Rocket

Vitaly Alexandrov is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO at Food Rocket, a startup that provides 15-minute grocery delivery. He previously founded award-winning CRM agency Out of Cloud and is the author of the best-selling book "Email Marketing Strategy."

https://www.foodrocket.me/

Food Industry

From Bulking to Instant Purchase: How the Market Environment is Changing

The pandemic has accelerated the slow shift toward convenient, on-demand grocery delivery in many markets.

