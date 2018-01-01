Wendy Keller

Personal Assistant
The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant
What sort of assistant do you need? Read this guide before you make a hire.
Courage
The Boldness of Business: 3 Rare Ways to Turn Courage Into Success
Here's how to put yourself out there and create more opportunities for success.
self-promotion
It's Okay to Promote Yourself -- in Fact, It's Necessary. Here's How to Do It Better.
Here's what to do if you aren't a natural marketer.
Hiring
5 Steps to Hiring the Right People for Your Business
"Hire slow, fire fast" is great advice, but it's not always easy to follow.
Professional improvement
Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?
Not every negative comment is wrong.
Growth Strategies
How to Get and Use Testimonials, Referrals and Reviews
Remember: People do business with people they like and trust.
Leadership
How to Get Paid to Give Speeches
Learn how you can earn money from the speech and from the products and services you'll sell while you're in front of the crowd.
Growth Strategies
How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers
Workshops, webinars and seminars are a relatively easy way to get a lot of new business fast and on the cheap.
Growth Strategies
How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects
Find out how to attract attention from customers and the media with a contest.
Growth Strategies
How to Land a Sponsorship Deal
When you can work with another company to push your products or services, you've got another sales funnel that will help you grow your business.
Growth Strategies
How to Write a Great Pitch for the Media
A seasoned journalist offers smart advice for writing pitch letters that will grab someone's attention.
Podcasts
How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal
Having a traditionally published book can skyrocket your brand and your business. But you'll have to grow your tribe first.
Growth Strategies
The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business
Discover the secret to attracting positive media attention for your company.
Entrepreneur Network
10 Tips for Creating Effective Business Videos
If you're considering video as a marketing tool, this expert advice can help you produce videos that are professional and connect with your audience.
Business Ideas
How To Create a Podcast That Brings in More Business
For business owners looking for new ways to reach their audience, podcasts offer a way for you to establish yourself as an expert and sell your products and services, too.