Wendy Keller

Wendy Keller

VIP Contributor
CEO and Founder of Keller Media, Inc.
Wendy Keller is an award-winning former journalist, a respected literary agent, an author, speaker, acclaimed book marketing consultant, and branding expert. She got her first job as a newspaper reporter as a 16 year old college freshman. Since then, Wendy worked for PR Newswire; the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain; as managing editor of Dateline magazine; and as associate publisher of Los Angeles’ then-second-largest Spanish language weekly, La Gaceta. She works with authors, speakers and business experts to help them build and promote their brands. She founded Keller Media, Inc. in 1989.

More From Wendy Keller

The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant
Personal Assistant

The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant

What sort of assistant do you need? Read this guide before you make a hire.
9 min read
The Boldness of Business: 3 Rare Ways to Turn Courage Into Success
Courage

The Boldness of Business: 3 Rare Ways to Turn Courage Into Success

Here's how to put yourself out there and create more opportunities for success.
4 min read
It's Okay to Promote Yourself -- in Fact, It's Necessary. Here's How to Do It Better.
self-promotion

It's Okay to Promote Yourself -- in Fact, It's Necessary. Here's How to Do It Better.

Here's what to do if you aren't a natural marketer.
7 min read
5 Steps to Hiring the Right People for Your Business
Hiring

5 Steps to Hiring the Right People for Your Business

"Hire slow, fire fast" is great advice, but it's not always easy to follow.
6 min read
Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?
Professional improvement

Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?

Not every negative comment is wrong.
3 min read
How to Get and Use Testimonials, Referrals and Reviews
Growth Strategies

How to Get and Use Testimonials, Referrals and Reviews

Remember: People do business with people they like and trust.
7 min read
How to Get Paid to Give Speeches
Leadership

How to Get Paid to Give Speeches

Learn how you can earn money from the speech and from the products and services you'll sell while you're in front of the crowd.
7 min read
How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers
Growth Strategies

How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers

Workshops, webinars and seminars are a relatively easy way to get a lot of new business fast and on the cheap.
9 min read
How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects
Growth Strategies

How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects

Find out how to attract attention from customers and the media with a contest.
7 min read
How to Land a Sponsorship Deal
Growth Strategies

How to Land a Sponsorship Deal

When you can work with another company to push your products or services, you've got another sales funnel that will help you grow your business.
8 min read
How to Write a Great Pitch for the Media
Growth Strategies

How to Write a Great Pitch for the Media

A seasoned journalist offers smart advice for writing pitch letters that will grab someone's attention.
9 min read
How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal
Podcasts

How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal

Having a traditionally published book can skyrocket your brand and your business. But you'll have to grow your tribe first.
2 min read
The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business
Growth Strategies

The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business

Discover the secret to attracting positive media attention for your company.
7 min read
10 Tips for Creating Effective Business Videos
Entrepreneur Network

10 Tips for Creating Effective Business Videos

If you're considering video as a marketing tool, this expert advice can help you produce videos that are professional and connect with your audience.
8 min read
How To Create a Podcast That Brings in More Business
Business Ideas

How To Create a Podcast That Brings in More Business

For business owners looking for new ways to reach their audience, podcasts offer a way for you to establish yourself as an expert and sell your products and services, too.
7 min read

Books by Wendy Keller

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.