Xavier PRETERIT
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
Here's Why You Need a Real Estate Investment Coach in 2022
Those who are new to the field, investing in real estate can be scary. Here are a few reasons you need a mentor or coach.
Do You Have the Mindset of a Successful Real Estate Investor? Let's Find Out.
When real estate investors become successful, it is obviously the result of their hard work, but it is mainly due to their mindset. Do you have the mindset to succeed as a real estate investor?
5 Tips for Real Estate Investors Who Want to Protect Themselves From a Market Crash
Even if real estate investment is one of the safest investments in this world, it is not immune to a crash. Here are some tips to help investors prepare for a market crash.
6 Strategies for Increasing the Cash Flow of Your Real Estate Investment
A positive cash flow will allow you to accumulate liquidity in order to continue investing. To achieve this, there are several techniques you can use.
You Want to Make a Living From Real Estate Investment. When Should You Quit Your Job?
When you invest in real estate with the goal of living off your income, one of the first questions you ask yourself is "When can I finally quit my job?" Here are some tips to help you answer that question.
4 Tips for Working Successfully With a Building Contractor When You Are New in Real Estate Investment
In the field of real estate investment, and particularly when you want to earn money with real estate, choosing your building contractor will be important.
The 6 Barriers Preventing You From Earning Money With Real Estate (and How to Overcome Them)
Getting into real estate can be scary, but the various benefits of this type of investment make it worth it.
The 7 Qualities of Great Property Investors
What makes a property investor great?
5 Tips for New Investors Who Want to Make Money With Real Estate
Follow these helpful tips before you start investing in real estate.
6 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Investing in Real Estate for Your Business
At a time when loan rates are low, a rental property investment has never been so tempting. Here are six questions to ask yourself before investing in real estate for your business.
