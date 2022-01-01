Xavier PRETERIT

Xavier PRETERIT

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment

French real estate investor, coach and entrepreneur, Xavier Preterit has helped hundreds of clients successfully enter the real estate investment industry. As a real estate investment expert, he runs companies that help people invest in high yielding real estate to achieve financial security.

https://businessismyreligion.com

Latest

Growth Strategies

Here's Why You Need a Real Estate Investment Coach in 2022

Those who are new to the field, investing in real estate can be scary. Here are a few reasons you need a mentor or coach.

Growth Strategies

Do You Have the Mindset of a Successful Real Estate Investor? Let's Find Out.

When real estate investors become successful, it is obviously the result of their hard work, but it is mainly due to their mindset. Do you have the mindset to succeed as a real estate investor?

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Real Estate Investors Who Want to Protect Themselves From a Market Crash

Even if real estate investment is one of the safest investments in this world, it is not immune to a crash. Here are some tips to help investors prepare for a market crash.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies for Increasing the Cash Flow of Your Real Estate Investment

A positive cash flow will allow you to accumulate liquidity in order to continue investing. To achieve this, there are several techniques you can use.

Finance

You Want to Make a Living From Real Estate Investment. When Should You Quit Your Job?

When you invest in real estate with the goal of living off your income, one of the first questions you ask yourself is "When can I finally quit my job?" Here are some tips to help you answer that question.

Growth Strategies

4 Tips for Working Successfully With a Building Contractor When You Are New in Real Estate Investment

In the field of real estate investment, and particularly when you want to earn money with real estate, choosing your building contractor will be important.

Growth Strategies

The 6 Barriers Preventing You From Earning Money With Real Estate (and How to Overcome Them)

Getting into real estate can be scary, but the various benefits of this type of investment make it worth it.

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for New Investors Who Want to Make Money With Real Estate

Follow these helpful tips before you start investing in real estate.

Entrepreneurs

6 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Investing in Real Estate for Your Business

At a time when loan rates are low, a rental property investment has never been so tempting. Here are six questions to ask yourself before investing in real estate for your business.

