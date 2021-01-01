Signing out of account, Standby...
Yaroslav Pentsarskyy
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Workplace Advisor at ORIGAMI
Yaroslav Pentsarskyy is the founder of ORIGAMI, an enterprise intranet solution. He's also an 8x Microsoft MVP award recipient, speaks at tech events worldwide and writes books about collaboration. In the past, Pentsarskyy worked at Avanade.
Follow Yaroslav Pentsarskyy on Social
Latest
How We Built a Lead Qualification Machine That Saves Us Over $100,000 Each Year
I can now claim some expertise in the sales realm.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Craig Melrose
EVP, Digital Transformation Solutions
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Anton Liaskovskyi
CEO of AdPlayer.Pro
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Robert Finlay
Founder at Thirty Capital & Lobby CRE
-
-
Frank Wazeter
Website Developer & Digital Strategist