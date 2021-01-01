Yaroslav Pentsarskyy

Yaroslav Pentsarskyy

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Workplace Advisor at ORIGAMI

Yaroslav Pentsarskyy is the founder of ORIGAMI, an enterprise intranet solution. He's also an 8x Microsoft MVP award recipient, speaks at tech events worldwide and writes books about collaboration. In the past, Pentsarskyy worked at Avanade.

https://www.origamiconnect.com/

Follow Yaroslav Pentsarskyy on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like