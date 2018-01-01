Yossi Hasson is the MD of Techstars Africa in Cape Town focusing on finding and funding Africa’s FinTech disruptors. He also the co-founder of SYNAQ and WeThinkCode_, a member of Endeavor and Entrepreneurs Organisation, and lectures on Entrepreneurship at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.
Global Entrepreneurship
An Accelerated African Tech Ecosystem: Startups Driving Innovation
As the global population increases, it is important for accelerator programs to recognize the potential in untapped markets.