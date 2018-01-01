Young Entrepreneur Council

The Young Entrepreneur Council is an advocacy group dedicated to fighting youth unemployment and underemployment by helping young people build successful businesses and offering alternatives to traditional career paths. Its members include successful young entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders. It was founded in New York in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Scott Gerber, author of the forthcoming book, Never Get a 'Real' Job.

More From Young Entrepreneur Council

From Digging Ditches to Advising Young Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

From Digging Ditches to Advising Young Entrepreneurs

The 24-year-old founder of Under30CEO.com on creating an online resource for budding business owners.
4 min read
How a Gen-Y'er Launched a Personal Branding Firm
Starting a Business

How a Gen-Y'er Launched a Personal Branding Firm

The 27-year-old founder of Millennial Branding talks about managing a growing stable of products and services.
4 min read
A Radical Business: Parenting Advice From Teens
Starting a Business

A Radical Business: Parenting Advice From Teens

The 25-year-old founder of RadicalParenting.com on creating a new niche.
4 min read
Audimated.com: Helping Musicians Make Money
Starting a Business

Audimated.com: Helping Musicians Make Money

The 25-year-old founder talks about his startup challenges, including finding capital and managing growth.
4 min read
Matt Mickiewicz: How I Started 99designs
Starting a Business

Matt Mickiewicz: How I Started 99designs

The 27-year-old entrepreneur discusses trusting his instincts, scaling growth online and driving revenue with user feedback.
4 min read
Nick Friedman: How I Started College Hunks Hauling Junk
Starting a Business

Nick Friedman: How I Started College Hunks Hauling Junk

The franchise co-founder talks about handling startup red tape, getting the word out and the trouble with hiring friends.
5 min read
How to Grow a Business Organically
Starting a Business

How to Grow a Business Organically

The founder of The Marketing Zen Group talks about giving customers what they wanted and scaling growth to meet demand.
4 min read
Aaron Patzer: How I Started Mint.com
Starting a Business

Aaron Patzer: How I Started Mint.com

The online entrepreneur talks about ditching his day job, finding investors and hiring top talent to launch his startup.
3 min read
