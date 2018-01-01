The Young Entrepreneur Council is an advocacy group dedicated to fighting youth unemployment and underemployment by helping young people build successful businesses and offering alternatives to traditional career paths. Its members include successful young entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders. It was founded in New York in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Scott Gerber, author of the forthcoming book, Never Get a 'Real' Job.
From Digging Ditches to Advising Young Entrepreneurs
The 24-year-old founder of Under30CEO.com on creating an online resource for budding business owners.
How a Gen-Y'er Launched a Personal Branding Firm
The 27-year-old founder of Millennial Branding talks about managing a growing stable of products and services.
A Radical Business: Parenting Advice From Teens
The 25-year-old founder of RadicalParenting.com on creating a new niche.
Audimated.com: Helping Musicians Make Money
The 25-year-old founder talks about his startup challenges, including finding capital and managing growth.
Matt Mickiewicz: How I Started 99designs
The 27-year-old entrepreneur discusses trusting his instincts, scaling growth online and driving revenue with user feedback.
Nick Friedman: How I Started College Hunks Hauling Junk
The franchise co-founder talks about handling startup red tape, getting the word out and the trouble with hiring friends.
How to Grow a Business Organically
The founder of The Marketing Zen Group talks about giving customers what they wanted and scaling growth to meet demand.
Aaron Patzer: How I Started Mint.com
The online entrepreneur talks about ditching his day job, finding investors and hiring top talent to launch his startup.