Turn your weekends into a time to learn something new.

In business, you should always be growing. And part of that is learning new skills and trends that are happening in your industry. It's hard to find time for professional development but with early Black Friday deals on courses in the Entrepreneur Store, you might be able to work something out. We've rounded up some of the top deals on online classes available now, and you can get all of them for an extra 15 percent off when you use code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Running a Shopify store.

Have something to sell? Then you need to be on Shopify. In this 30-hour guide to SEO, dropshipping, design, branding, and more, you'll learn how to build a Shopify empire with help from the experts.

Get The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle for $25.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Data analysis

Data analysis helps businesses make more informed decisions and grow with greater purpose. It's important that any aspiring entrepreneur knows how to work with data. In this 29-hour bundle, you'll dive into Excel, Power BI, Python, and more tools to manipulate and analyze data effectively.

Get The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle for $25.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Social media marketing

Grow your business on social media with help from this massive bootcamp. With more than 34 hours of training in Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn marketing, you'll learn what it takes to stand out from the noise on every feed. There's even a course dedicated to building a complete social media strategy.

Get The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $25.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Designing and editing in Creative Cloud apps

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the top creative suite on the market. In this eight-course bundle, you'll get 60 hours of training in Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, After Effects, and more. Before you know it, you'll have professional-grade design expertise.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $28.90 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Selling with Amazon

Amazon is the country's largest marketplace for one major reason: It makes it easy for anyone to sell on their platform. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is Amazon's dropship program that helps independent sellers earn money through Amazon. This course will teach you how to use this industry monster to earn passive income.

Get The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle for $34 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Financial analysis

Certified financial analysts (CFAs) earn the big bucks to help individuals and businesses manage and grow their finances successfully. As you might expect, to get into this career, you need some pretty unique knowledge. This training will prepare you to ace the entry-level CFA certification exam on your first try.

Get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for $34 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Accounting

Accounting is hard, which is why individuals and businesses alike pay accountants to manage their finances. In this course, you'll learn accounting from CPA Robert Steele, so whether you want to handle your own finances better or become a professional accountant, you'll have the skills you need to succeed. From financial statements to calculating depreciating assets, you'll get a comprehensive accounting education.

Get The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle for $38.25 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Google Ads and search engine optimization

Google is the world's largest advertising platform, facilitating both paid and organic opportunities for digital businesses. But it's one thing to advertise on Google, it's another entirely to build your website to be fully SEO-optimized. In this course, you'll learn how to optimize your website for organic traffic, and grow traffic through paid efforts.

Get The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle for $42.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Project management

Efficiency is everything in modern business, especially in today's economy. In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn how to complete projects on-time and under-budget with help from today's top tools and tech. You'll explore Scrum, Agile, PMP, and more.

Get The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP for $42.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

Computer programming

If you want to learn to code, there's no better resource than this bundle. Across 27 courses, you'll get more than 270 hours of training from top-rated instructors like Rob Percival and Nick Walter. You'll cover web and app development, machine learning, software engineering, and much, much more.

Get The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $51 with promo code: SAVE15NOV.