Legendary comedian Don Rickles died today at the age of 90 in his Los Angeles home. The stand up and late night mainstay got his start as the controversial equal opportunity insult comic he is remembered as today by poking fun at the famously temperamental Frank Sinatra.

He performed for presidents, was feared at celebrity roasts, co-starred with big name movie stars such as Clark Gable and Debbie Reynolds and was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in Pixar's Toy Story movies.

Read on for 10 of the most incisive and inspiring quotes from the man known as "Mr. Warmth" about originality and being yourself.

Related: 4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian