Historic $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Won in Florida, Publix Supermarket Sells Lucky Ticket The winner has the option to receive the full amount dispensed over 29 annual payments or opt for a lump-sum, valued at approximately $783 million before taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle

A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $1.58 billion, the highest prize in the game's history, has been won by a single ticket sold in Florida, per the lottery's website on Tuesday.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida, state lottery authorities confirmed. The winning numbers for this jackpot were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, along with the Mega Ball number 14.

The Florida winner has the option to receive the full prize amount spread out over 29 annual payments or opt for a lump-sum payment, valued at approximately $783 million before taxes, as stated by Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing for nearly four months, with the last win prior to Tuesday's drawing recorded in New York on April 18. Now, the jackpot will reset to $20 million for the upcoming Friday drawing.

In terms of the largest-ever lottery prize, the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot claimed in California last year still stands as the biggest win to date. Still, $1.58 billion is a lot to take home — and the Florida winner wasn't the only one who got lucky.

The Tuesday drawing resulted in substantial winnings for additional ticket holders apart from the jackpot: Two tickets, purchased in Florida and North Carolina, clinched $2 million each by matching the first five numbers along with the supplementary Megaplier feature, which costs an additional $1 and is available in most states.

Additionally, five tickets successfully matched the initial five numbers without the Megaplier, earning at least $1 million. The winning tickets were sold in California, Pennsylvania, Texas (two winners), and West Virginia.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

