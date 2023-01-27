Man Gets Cut In Line at Publix And Ends Up Winning $1 Million On A Lottery Ticket
A Delray Beach, Florida man scored a winning scratch-off ticket this week after he was cut off in line at a ticket machine.
Sometimes a minor inconvenience might result in the biggest stroke of luck.
Stephen Munoz Espinoza from Delray Beach, Florida won $1 million in a scratch-off ticket this week after he was cut in line at the lottery vending machine in a Publix store.
"It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me," he explained to the Florida Lottery. "Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can't believe I won a million dollars!"
The Publix in question was located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach — having four number "5's" in a row at the address, it's safe to say this location was destined for some good fortune.
The 5th Ave Publix will receive a $2,000 lump sum as a reward for selling the winning numbers.
Espinoza chose the option to receive the taxed prize as an $820,000 one-time payment which he said will be put towards buying a home for his family.
According to the Florida lottery, 77% of all lottery tickets from 2021-2022 were scratch-off tickets.
This isn't the first stroke of lotto luck to hit the sunshine state in recent months.
This past October, a winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Fort Myers, Florida. which saw a jackpot of $494 million (split with another winning ticket purchased in California).
October's Mega Millions marked the third-ever winner of its kind in Florida.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.
-
Have You Ever Obsessed Over 'What If'? According to Scientists, You Don't Actually Know What Would Have Fixed Everything.
-
After He Was Fired From the UFC, This Former Fighter Turned His Passion Into a Thriving Business
-
Most People Don't Know These 2 Things Are Resume Red Flags. A Career Expert Reveals How to Work Around Them.
-
How One Woman Turned Pandemic-Induced Boredom and a Makeshift Garage Art Studio Into a Thriving Franchise
-
Use These 4 Self-Care Rituals for More Resilience and Less Depletion
-
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Wants to Invest in 'Someone Who Probably Needs a Good Shrink Instead of a Business'