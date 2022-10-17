The Mega Millions Winning Jackpot Ticket Was Sold in Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers
The jackpot will be split with another winning ticket from California.
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Fort Myers, Florida, in late September, but one person in the area may have just had their luck turned around.
A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Fort Myers for the big October 14 jackpot of $494 million. The grand prize will be split with another winning ticket that was sold in California.
Both of the winning tickets were sold at 7-Elevens in each respective state, which means the next time you go pick up a Slurpee, you might want to consider picking up a lottery ticket.
The Florida lottery shared that the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers will receive a $100,000 payout prize for selling the winning ticket.
Monday's winner is the third Mega Millions winner from Florida, the highest of which was a $451 million jackpot in January 2018 sold to 20-year-old Shane Missler from Port Richey.
