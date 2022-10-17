Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Fort Myers, Florida, in late September, but one person in the area may have just had their luck turned around.

John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty

A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Fort Myers for the big October 14 jackpot of $494 million. The grand prize will be split with another winning ticket that was sold in California.

Both of the winning tickets were sold at 7-Elevens in each respective state, which means the next time you go pick up a Slurpee, you might want to consider picking up a ticket.

The Florida lottery shared that the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers will receive a $100,000 payout prize for selling the winning ticket.

Monday's winner is the third Mega Millions winner from Florida, the highest of which was a $451 million jackpot in January 2018 sold to 20-year-old Shane Missler from Port Richey.