Heather Elrod believed in Uni K Wax so much she bought it to lead it into its next growth phase.

When Heather Elrod first discovered Uni K Wax, she wasn't just impressed — she was convinced. After a career leading brands like Amazing Lash Studio, where she grew the company from 70 locations to more than 200, Elrod sought her next big challenge. Her extensive franchising experience, passion for natural products and ability to scale businesses made her an ideal match for Uni K Wax, a Florida-based waxing franchise known for its proprietary elastic wax.

Elrod didn't just see potential — she saw an opportunity she couldn't pass up. Through her investment firm, Conscious Capital Growth (CCG), she purchased the company and now serves as its executive chairwoman, focusing on the brand's strategic direction. "What initially drew me to Uni K was its innovative approach to waxing," Elrod says. "It's the only all-natural wax on the market, and its unique elastic properties make the process faster, less painful and more hygienic."

Uni K Wax

Founded in 1993 by Noemi Grupenmager, Uni K Wax emerged from a personal need. Grupenmager developed the brand's proprietary wax in Miami to address her daughters' skincare concerns. Unlike traditional waxes applied in short strips, Uni K's elastic wax stretches across large areas of skin and is applied at body temperature, reducing discomfort. Guests also receive an individual wax pot, enhancing hygiene — a major draw in the post-Covid era.

This combination of innovation and market opportunity sealed the deal for Elrod. "We saw tremendous potential in Uni K's business model and its whitespace for growth, particularly in untapped markets," Elrod says.

The next level

Since acquiring Uni K, CCG has shifted its role to more of an investment partner, providing resources and strategic guidance rather than direct oversight (Heather Harris, who recently became CEO, now leads day-to-day operations).

But Elrod's impact is still felt — one of her first moves was implementing KPI dashboards and tailored performance reports to give franchisees actionable insights into their businesses. "Our goal was to give franchisees the tools to succeed, regardless of their background," Elrod says.

Elrod also launched guest-focused initiatives, including the K-Club membership program, which offers unlimited waxing for the price of a single session each month, and K-Packs, discounted service bundles. These innovations increase recurring revenue for franchisees and make waxing services more accessible for customers.

A franchisee's perspective

Ed Miranda, a Uni K Wax franchisee, first encountered the brand as a customer. "I heard about this waxing place near where I live in Miami. The experience was seamless — from booking online to checking in with an iPad," Miranda says. "I loved the product, the green, the smell of the place and, of course, the aesthetics. It looked healthy overall. That's when I knew this was something special."

Miranda's marketing expertise helped him see Uni K Wax's growth potential. "We bought our first location in 2020, and within a short time, we grew its revenue from $600,000 to nearly $1 million annually," he explains. By investing in targeted digital marketing and the brand's new membership program, Miranda has built a strong base of repeat customers. "Over 63% of our customers that come each month have come during the past 90 days," he adds. "The membership model has been a game-changer because it brings consistency to what is typically a seasonal and weather-dependent business."

A scalable, simple model

With 34 studios in Florida and New York, Uni K Wax is now gearing up for nationwide growth, with plans to open up to 50 new locations annually. Expansion efforts are targeting markets in Arizona, the Carolinas, New Jersey and Connecticut.

What makes Uni K so attractive to franchisees is its simplicity. The business model relies on low labor turnover, strong recurring revenue and short service times. Waxing appointments typically take 15 to 20 minutes, enabling high guest volumes. In fact, Uni K's flagship studio serviced 200 customers per day within just six months of opening.

"We're seeing significant interest from franchisees in other systems, particularly food and beverage, looking to diversify into a simpler, more scalable model," Elrod says.

Building for the future

Elrod's decision to invest in Uni K wasn't just about backing a business — it was about supporting a brand she believes in. As executive chairwoman of CCG, she remains engaged in the brand's strategic growth from an investor's perspective while entrusting operational leadership to Harris. "I wanted to get my hands around the business pretty intensely in the early days before passing the reins," Elrod says. "The team has been incredibly supportive, and we're focused on making smart decisions that benefit both guests and franchisees."

As Uni K Wax expands, its commitment to innovation, hygiene and customer experience remains the foundation for success. "What excites me most is the opportunity to bring this incredible product and business model to more markets, both domestically and internationally," Elrod says. "Uni K has all the ingredients for long-term success, and I'm thrilled to be part of its journey."