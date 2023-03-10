Amazing Lash Studio is an eyelash extension franchise that specializes in semi-permanent lash extension applications. The brand has more than 230 studios nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing lash extension franchises in the U.S.

Between Amazing Lash Studio’s luxurious studio design and quality service, a franchisee may find that opening a studio is a fun, high-fashion decision.

Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

The franchisor's goal is to empower clients and deliver an exceptional beauty experience that leaves them looking and feeling amazing. As the client settles into their spa-like experience, a beauty specialist may match the client’s face, personality, and lifestyle with one of four lash extension options. They apply these lashes using Amazing Lash Studio’s patented application process.

Amazing Lash Studio may stand out in the market as an innovative franchise with its finger on the pulse. Amazing Lash has recently launched its amazing lash lift and amazing featherweight lashes in response to consumer demands. Ultimately, if you are passionate about building people’s confidence through beauty, Amazing Lash Studios can be a solid choice because they’re passionate about it, too.

Choosing to be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team also may mean that you have the ability to grow your business beyond a single unit. Many Amazing Lash Studio franchisees own more than one studio, and the franchise itself is hopeful for this to continue. The Amazing Lash Studio's open-and-grow model aims to help franchisees open their studios faster which may result in them succeeding more quickly, which could also allow for a possible increase in client membership.

What Might Make an Amazing Lash Studio a Good Choice?

To be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Amazing Lash Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

To start your Amazing Lash Studio franchise, you’ll first go through a pre-qualification process. This includes filling out a form and waiting for a franchise specialist to get in touch with you. If you make it past this step, they will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document so you can better understand what it means to own and operate a franchise.

Afterward, you may receive support from the Amazing Lash Studio team as you review the steps to open your studio. Finally, if both sides agree you’re a good fit, you may meet the executive team.

Soon you may be providing amazing lashes at your own Amazing Lash Studio!