2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#414 Ranked #288 last year
Initial investment
$304K - $636K
Units as of 2022
267 16.6% over 3 years
Amazing Lash Studio is an eyelash extension franchise that specializes in semi-permanent lash extension applications. The brand has more than 230 studios nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing lash extension franchises in the U.S. 

Between Amazing Lash Studio’s luxurious studio design and quality service, a franchisee may find that opening a studio is a fun, high-fashion decision.

Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

The franchisor's goal is to empower clients and deliver an exceptional beauty experience that leaves them looking and feeling amazing. As the client settles into their spa-like experience, a beauty specialist may match the client’s face, personality, and lifestyle with one of four lash extension options. They apply these lashes using Amazing Lash Studio’s patented application process. 

Amazing Lash Studio may stand out in the market as an innovative franchise with its finger on the pulse. Amazing Lash has recently launched its amazing lash lift and amazing featherweight lashes in response to consumer demands. Ultimately, if you are passionate about building people’s confidence through beauty, Amazing Lash Studios can be a solid choice because they’re passionate about it, too.

Choosing to be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team also may mean that you have the ability to grow your business beyond a single unit. Many Amazing Lash Studio franchisees own more than one studio, and the franchise itself is hopeful for this to continue. The Amazing Lash Studio's open-and-grow model aims to help franchisees open their studios faster which may result in them succeeding more quickly, which could also allow for a possible increase in client membership.

What Might Make an Amazing Lash Studio a Good Choice?

To be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Amazing Lash Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

To start your Amazing Lash Studio franchise, you’ll first go through a pre-qualification process. This includes filling out a form and waiting for a franchise specialist to get in touch with you. If you make it past this step, they will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document so you can better understand what it means to own and operate a franchise.

Afterward, you may receive support from the Amazing Lash Studio team as you review the steps to open your studio. Finally, if both sides agree you’re a good fit, you may meet the executive team.

Soon you may be providing amazing lashes at your own Amazing Lash Studio!

Company Overview

About Amazing Lash Studio

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2010
Parent Company
WellBiz Brands Inc.
Leadership
Jeremy Morgan, CEO
Corporate Address
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
More from Amazing Lash Studio

As Amazing Lash Studio® furthers its mission to own the eyes the brand excels at its core offering, leading to a strong base of passionate, satisfied customers and, in turn, consistently high recurring revenue for its franchisees. Specializing in semi-permanent eyelash extensions, Amazing Lash Studio® developed four patented eyelash extension styles—Natural, Cute, Sexy and Gorgeous—that achieve a different look based on the customer’s eye shape, lifestyle and preference. The brand is also innovating its offering to respond to the different needs of its customer base, as evidenced by the recent launches of the Amazing Lash Lift service and its all-new Amazing Featherweight Lashes.

Why Amazing Lash Studio?

The most significant differentiator between Amazing Lash Studio® and its competitors is its spa-like setting. The brand’s footprint, a 1,200- to 1,600-square-foot model, provides separate rooms to perform the services, which is unmatched in the segment. This experience-enhancing feature creates a quality difference that is one of the primary reasons customers choose the Amazing Lash Studio brand over other options.

This footprint also gives Amazing Lash Studio® franchisees the capability to accept walk-ins, adding another dimension to their business which can lead to higher average unit volumes and greater revenue potential after the breakeven point.

Another standout feature of Amazing Lash Studio’s brand is its Lash Stylist training program. Amazing Lash Studio provides in-depth stylist training out of its regional headquarters. Franchisees send employees to learn the proper systems and tools they need to execute the service Amazing Lash Studio provides. This ensures each studio is meeting the brand’s high standards of quality and helping to provide an exemplary customer experience.

When you join Amazing Lash Studio®, you join the leader in the lash extension industry with 220+ locations and growing.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
267 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amazing Lash Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$304,071 - $635,972
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee or development fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Amazing Lash Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
29.7 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Amazing Lash Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Amazing Lash Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #414 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Lash & Brow Services in 2021

Best of the Best

