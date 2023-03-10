Signing out of account, Standby...
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio is an eyelash extension franchise that specializes in semi-permanent lash extension applications. The brand has more than 230 studios nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing lash extension franchises in the U.S.
Between Amazing Lash Studio’s luxurious studio design and quality service, a franchisee may find that opening a studio is a fun, high-fashion decision.
Why You May Want to Start an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise
The franchisor's goal is to empower clients and deliver an exceptional beauty experience that leaves them looking and feeling amazing. As the client settles into their spa-like experience, a beauty specialist may match the client’s face, personality, and lifestyle with one of four lash extension options. They apply these lashes using Amazing Lash Studio’s patented application process.
Amazing Lash Studio may stand out in the market as an innovative franchise with its finger on the pulse. Amazing Lash has recently launched its amazing lash lift and amazing featherweight lashes in response to consumer demands. Ultimately, if you are passionate about building people’s confidence through beauty, Amazing Lash Studios can be a solid choice because they’re passionate about it, too.
Choosing to be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team also may mean that you have the ability to grow your business beyond a single unit. Many Amazing Lash Studio franchisees own more than one studio, and the franchise itself is hopeful for this to continue. The Amazing Lash Studio's open-and-grow model aims to help franchisees open their studios faster which may result in them succeeding more quickly, which could also allow for a possible increase in client membership.
What Might Make an Amazing Lash Studio a Good Choice?
To be part of the Amazing Lash Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Amazing Lash Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How To Open an Amazing Lash Studio Franchise
To start your Amazing Lash Studio franchise, you’ll first go through a pre-qualification process. This includes filling out a form and waiting for a franchise specialist to get in touch with you. If you make it past this step, they will send you the Franchise Disclosure Document so you can better understand what it means to own and operate a franchise.
Afterward, you may receive support from the Amazing Lash Studio team as you review the steps to open your studio. Finally, if both sides agree you’re a good fit, you may meet the executive team.
Soon you may be providing amazing lashes at your own Amazing Lash Studio!
Company Overview
About Amazing Lash Studio
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- WellBiz Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
As Amazing Lash Studio® furthers its mission to own the eyes the brand excels at its core offering, leading to a strong base of passionate, satisfied customers and, in turn, consistently high recurring revenue for its franchisees. Specializing in semi-permanent eyelash extensions, Amazing Lash Studio® developed four patented eyelash extension styles—Natural, Cute, Sexy and Gorgeous—that achieve a different look based on the customer’s eye shape, lifestyle and preference. The brand is also innovating its offering to respond to the different needs of its customer base, as evidenced by the recent launches of the Amazing Lash Lift service and its all-new Amazing Featherweight Lashes.
Why Amazing Lash Studio?
The most significant differentiator between Amazing Lash Studio® and its competitors is its spa-like setting. The brand’s footprint, a 1,200- to 1,600-square-foot model, provides separate rooms to perform the services, which is unmatched in the segment. This experience-enhancing feature creates a quality difference that is one of the primary reasons customers choose the Amazing Lash Studio brand over other options.
This footprint also gives Amazing Lash Studio® franchisees the capability to accept walk-ins, adding another dimension to their business which can lead to higher average unit volumes and greater revenue potential after the breakeven point.
Another standout feature of Amazing Lash Studio’s brand is its Lash Stylist training program. Amazing Lash Studio provides in-depth stylist training out of its regional headquarters. Franchisees send employees to learn the proper systems and tools they need to execute the service Amazing Lash Studio provides. This ensures each studio is meeting the brand’s high standards of quality and helping to provide an exemplary customer experience.
When you join Amazing Lash Studio®, you join the leader in the lash extension industry with 220+ locations and growing.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 267 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amazing Lash Studio franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $304,071 - $635,972
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $600,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee or development fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Amazing Lash Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 29.7 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Amazing Lash Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Amazing Lash Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
