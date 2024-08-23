If you're an employee, educate yourself on what benefits are available, and ask questions so you don't leave money on the table. After all, every day you're closer to retirement.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Jamie Jackson, a 42-year-old podcaster and consultant in Nashville. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I've worked in HR for 21 years. Throughout my career, I've done everything from recruiting to hiring to handling benefits. Now, I'm a human resources consultant and have a podcast called HR Besties.

Here are three of the biggest mistakes I've seen employees make with their benefits and what they should do instead.

1. Not knowing your benefits

Employees aren't always aware of the benefits available to them. One company I work with offers telehealth services, where employees can call a doctor instead of going to see one. Many employees aren't utilizing this benefit because they don't know about it and instead head to the emergency room when something happens, and their medical bills skyrocket.

Another example is memberships and discounts. Sometimes, companies offer gym memberships or discounts on fitness equipment. Someone recently asked me if they could get a discount on their Peloton through work, and I looked it up and they could.

I don't think employers intentionally keep these benefits from their employees. Still, in a way, it can be the employer's fault for not advertising well and not educating their employees on how to properly use them.

It's also up to employees to educate themselves. While you don't need to be an expert on your benefits, you should know what a deductible is and how it will affect your visits to the doctor. From there, ask questions like, "Before I buy this Peloton, I wonder if we have a discount through work?" If employees did that, they could save themselves money.

2. Not contributing to your 401(k)

Another mistake I see employees make is not contributing to their 401(k) or not selecting investments. If your company offers a match, you're missing out on free money if you aren't adding to it. If you can afford it, I suggest contributing, and if there's a portion your company matches, match it.

I understand that for some people, even 3% out of their check can feel like too much money, especially with everything being so expensive.

I advise you to do what you can, even if it's 1% to 2%. Then, if you can afford it, I would suggest bumping up your annual contribution. For example, if you get a raise and you can go up from 3% to 4%, you should.

If you're over age 50, and it's possible, you can also make additional contributions to your 401(k).

3. Not having any beneficiaries

While scary and dark, listing a beneficiary is important if something happens to you. Once, a team member got sick, and she didn't have a beneficiary listed. Her family members called me as they were trying to figure out what to do and where her money was going.

It was an awful feeling because the company couldn't give that information out. Instead, when a beneficiary isn't listed, and someone dies unexpectedly, the courts must handle it. It's important to remember to set up your beneficiary for both your life insurance and your 401(k).

When setting this up, you might list your spouse as your main primary beneficiary, and you can also list your kids as contingent beneficiaries. Then, during open enrollment, I suggest looking at it again because sometimes you might have a big life event, like having a baby, or maybe you stop talking to your mom, and you need to update it.

If you're an employer, you should strongly encourage your employees to attend open enrollment meetings. Not all employees understand what coinsurance and copays are, so I suggest using those meetings to teach them.

If you're an employee, educate yourself on what benefits are available, and ask questions so you don't leave money on the table. Every day, you're closer to retirement.