Swifties, are you Ready For It?

Taylor Swift super fans can soon take their love for the musician to the open seas as a travel agency has announced that a Taylor Swift-themed cruise will depart next year to the Bahamas.

Though not officially affiliated with the artist, travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels has organized the "In My Cruise Era" trip that will leave Miami on October 20, 2024 — the day after Swift performs there on her Eras tour — and sail for four days.

"Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer," the cruise's website reads. "This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask!"

The travel organizers stated details are not yet confirmed and that the planning is still in the works, but the agency is working with Royal Caribbean to come up with one-of-a-kind Swift-themed experiences on the ship, including bracelet-making and sharing.

As of Thursday afternoon, the middle-tier Boardwalk Balcony rooms were already sold out.

Swift has yet to comment on the news of the cruise.

The superstar is currently on the South American leg of her Eras tour, with her next stop being Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on November 17.