You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Adobe's Firefly Image Generator Was Reportedly Partially Trained on AI Images From Midjourney, Other Rivals Adobe gave bonus payments to people who contributed to the Adobe Stock database to train its AI, even those who submitted AI-generated images.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • AI is learning from AI.
  • A new report claims that some of the images used to train Adobe's AI image generator Firefly were AI-generated.
  • Adobe responded that only 5% of the images used to train Firefly came from AI images created by other platforms.
entrepreneur daily

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Adobe's AI image generator Firefly included AI images from competitors in its training data — a case of AI learning from AI.

The report brought a new dimension to Adobe's claims of Firefly's ethicality. In public-facing articles, Adobe differentiated Firefly from competitors like DALL·E 3, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney by emphasizing Firefly's "commercially safe" training data.

"Adobe has established the AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency," Adobe wrote in one post.

Related: Getty Images Has Started Legal Proceedings Against an AI Generative Art Company For Copyright Infringement

Firefly drew from licensed Adobe Stock images, the company explained, plus images in the public domain. Adobe even created a bonus compensation plan for artists whose work went into the first release of Firefly.

Some of those artists submitted images generated by Midjourney and other rival AI, and were compensated by Adobe for their input, according to Bloomberg's report.

Symbol of an ouroboros, or serpent eating its own tail, generated by Adobe Firefly in response to Entrepreneur's prompt: "A snake is eating its own tail in an infinity symbol against a background with mountains, trees and cloudy sky." Credit: Adobe Firefly

Though the artists had to note that their work was created with AI, they did not have to tell Adobe which generator they used.

This means that, even if Firefly isn't actively scraping the Internet without permission, AI image generators like Midjourney might be. And Firefly could be trained on those Midjourney images.

Related: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI Could Impact 'Every Job'

Multiple Adobe employees told Bloomberg about an internal clash over the ethics of training Adobe's AI with AI-generated images from rivals. Even in the early stages of developing Firefly, some employees disagreed with the company's decision to include AI images in Firefly's training data.

In Adobe Stock, the database used to train Firefly, 57 million are labeled AI-generated, per Bloomberg. That's 14% of the total images in the database.

Adobe responded to the claims by stating that only 5% of the images used to train Firefly came from AI images created by other platforms.

"Every image submitted to Adobe Stock, including a very small subset of images generated with AI, goes through a rigorous moderation process to ensure it does not include IP, trademarks, recognizable characters or logos, or reference artists' names," a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Related: OpenAI Reportedly Used More Than a Million Hours of YouTube Videos to Train Its Latest AI Model

The race to develop the next big AI has intensified the pressure companies face to find new sources of training data. According to reporting from The New York Times, OpenAI may have trained its latest text-to-video AI generator Sora on YouTube videos, and Google may have been doing the same thing.

Adobe's products have captured the bulk of global market share for leading graphics software, with Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator comprising more than 80% of the market, according to Statista. Canva has 10.26% of the global market, per the same source.

A Bloomberg report from earlier this week shows that Adobe has started paying its network $2.62 to $7.25 per minute of recorded video for fresh data to use in its own Sora competitor.

Related: Authors Are Suing OpenAI Because ChatGPT Is Too 'Accurate'
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

I Designed My Dream Home For Free With an AI Architect — Here's How It Works

The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Get an Extra 20% Off the Price of Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows Through April 16

Boost your productivity with special pricing on these proven products.

By Entrepreneur Store
Management

The Best Communicators Follow These 3 Rules When Talking to Those in Authority

Here's to turn a communication mishap into a powerful communication framework.When you are clear about the kind of communication you need, it's easier for people to say the right things and take the right actions.

By Darian Shimy
Business News

X Is Suddenly Prohibiting Users From Hiding Their Blue Checkmarks

Earlier this month, X gave blue checkmarks to accounts with over 2,500 verified users — regardless of whether or not they opted in.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Bantam Bagels' Founder Fell Into a Mindset Trap 'People Don't Talk About' After Selling the Now-Defunct Business for $34 Million — Here's What Happened

Elyse Oleksak and her husband Nick founded their mini bagel business in 2013 — and it was an instant hit.

By Amanda Breen