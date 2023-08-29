An Airline Is Testing Out Adults-Only International Flights — No Children or Crying Babies Allowed Would you pay extra to sit in a kid-free zone on a flight?

By Emily Rella

If you've ever tried to sleep on a plane while a baby or young child wails behind you, your days of suffering may soon end, thanks to a new policy on one European airline.

Corendon Airlines, based in Turkey, will begin piloting a kid-free zone on flights during a 10-hour route from Amsterdam to Curaçao.

While regular seats on the flight will cost customers around $49 (45 euro), seats in the "Only Adult" zone will be double for about $108 (100 euro).

Each flight will have nine seats in the sectioned-off adult area (which will also include extra legroom). Passengers must be at least 16 years old to purchase the tickets and sit in the section.

A Corendon Airlines Boeing 737 at Newcastle International Airport (Getty Images)

"This zone in the aircraft is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment," Corendon said in a translated press release. "The zone is physically separated from the rest of the aircraft by means of walls and curtains, creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight."

The flights begin on November 3. The airline did not specify if it was adding more routes in the coming months.

According to data from Photo Aid, in a survey of over 1,000 people, eight out of ten said they want adult-only flights—and 64% said they'd pay up to 30% more to access adult-only seats on long flights.

Corendon Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Unlike other companies that have mandated strict in-person attendance, Smucker's strategy allows its 1,300 corporate workers to be on site primarily during 22 designated "core" weeks each year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Devices

Score This Dual-Camera Drone for Just $79.97 This Labor Day

Get a bird's eye view with this drone.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Amanda Breen
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

'It's Probably Not Going to Work Out for You at Amazon': CEO Andy Jassy Reprimands Employees Resisting Return to Office Mandate

Amazon employees who refuse to come into the office three days a week will be forced into a "voluntary resignation."

By Sam Silverman