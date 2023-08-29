Would you pay extra to sit in a kid-free zone on a flight?

If you've ever tried to sleep on a plane while a baby or young child wails behind you, your days of suffering may soon end, thanks to a new policy on one European airline.

Corendon Airlines, based in Turkey, will begin piloting a kid-free zone on flights during a 10-hour route from Amsterdam to Curaçao.

While regular seats on the flight will cost customers around $49 (45 euro), seats in the "Only Adult" zone will be double for about $108 (100 euro).

Each flight will have nine seats in the sectioned-off adult area (which will also include extra legroom). Passengers must be at least 16 years old to purchase the tickets and sit in the section.

A Corendon Airlines Boeing 737 at Newcastle International Airport (Getty Images)

"This zone in the aircraft is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment," Corendon said in a translated press release. "The zone is physically separated from the rest of the aircraft by means of walls and curtains, creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight."

The flights begin on November 3. The airline did not specify if it was adding more routes in the coming months.

According to data from Photo Aid, in a survey of over 1,000 people, eight out of ten said they want adult-only flights—and 64% said they'd pay up to 30% more to access adult-only seats on long flights.

Corendon Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.