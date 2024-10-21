Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Al Pacino Says He Went from $50 Million to Broke, Joining a Long List of Stars Who've Experienced Money Troubles "It was all about: let's keep this dumb actor happy, just keep him working, and we will reap."

By Theron Mohamed

Key Takeaways

  • Al Pacino went from a $50 million fortune to almost nothing in the bank, he said in a new book.
  • The actor said he overspent, ignored his finances, and had an accountant who later went to prison.
  • Pacino sold assets and did seminars, a coffee commercial, and an Adam Sandler movie to stay afloat.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty via Business Insider
The

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Al Pacino says he went from $50 million to broke by spending too much, ignoring his finances, and using an accountant who ultimately went to prison for fraud. He joins a long list of celebrities who've made and lost vast fortunes during their careers.

The "Scarface" actor, 84, detailed a host of money problems in his new autobiography, "Sonny Boy." One of his first cash crunches occurred after he finished making "The Godfather," and MGM Studios sued him for taking that role when it had already cast him in a Mafia comedy.

"It was like I was some sort of gambler and the bookies were going to get me," Pacino wrote. "I had to hire lawyers to help get me out of that contract. Soon I was $15,000 in debt to the lawyers too."

In a scene somewhat reminiscent of a mob movie, Pacino set up a meeting with the studio's boss and asked him to back down. "You're killing me. I don't have any money, and I have to keep paying for lawyers because you keep suing me," he wrote.

The studio head agreed to back off in return for Pacino letting MGM have the first look at any book or script he wanted to make — an offer Pacino couldn't refuse.

The born-and-bred New Yorker went on to make a fortune starring in movies such as "Heat" and "Donnie Brasco." He said he virtually ignored his finances for most of his career, trusting his accountant to manage his cash. Eventually, he looked over his books in 2011, when he'd just returned from an extravagant family getaway in Europe, and was surprised to see he was wealthier than before he'd left.

Several other red flags eventually led him to an accountant who told him he believed his current bookkeeper was an "arrogant crook."

"I was broke," Pacino wrote. "I had $50 million, and then I had nothing. I had property, but I didn't have any money."

He added: "There's almost nothing worse for a famous person — there's being dead, and then there's being broke."

Pacino said he'd been far too loose with the pursestrings: "The kind of money I was spending and where it was going was just a crazy montage of loss. The door was wide open, and people who I didn't know were living off me. It was 'Come one, come all! Al's got it and he doesn't care!'"

"Even though I only had two cars, I was somehow paying for 16, along with 23 cell phones I didn't know about," he added. "The landscaper was getting $400,000 a year and, mind you, that was for landscaping at a house I didn't even live in."

"It was all about: let's keep this dumb actor happy, just keep him working, and we will reap."

Pacino said he ignored his finances because he thought they'd be too hard to understand and felt he was too old and lacked the time to understand them.

The movie star had to scramble to stay afloat. He said he sold one of his two homes, hawked coffee after previously refusing to do commercials, took part in seminars that helped him cover his monthly bills, and acted in a movie called "Jack and Jill" with Adam Sandler because "they paid me a lot for it."

At about the same time, he wrote, he learned his former accountant had been arrested, charged with running a Ponzi scheme, and sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison.

Many athletes, actors, musicians, and other celebrities have made and lost huge amounts of money. The list includes the singer Michael Jackson, the boxer Mike Tyson, the rapper 50 Cent, the soccer star Diego Maradona, and the basketball icon Dennis Rodman.

People who receive huge windfalls when they're relatively young and unaccustomed to being wealthy tend to be at higher risk of having financial problems.

"I don't mind a little ice," the basketball legend Charles Barkley said during a May episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, referring to young athletes' spending, "but too much ice, they got Dior shoes."

"They do know," he added, "that money ain't going to last forever, right?"

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

You're Not Just Selling a Product or Service — You're Selling Your Brand Story. Here Are 3 Steps To Ensure It Sells.

Many brands fail to tell a compelling story and to the right audience. Here are three steps to ensure you're getting it right.

By Adam Horlock
Business News

Want to Keep Your Customers? Keep It Simple — Here's Why.

Removing simplicity from your business is one of the easiest traps to fall into — too many offerings, too complicated to purchase, and not solution-orientated enough to solve problems. Return to simplicity, return to profitability.

By Adam Horlock
Business News

Apple Intelligence 'Changed My Life,' Says CEO Tim Cook. Here's How.

Apple Intelligence will reportedly roll out to eligible iPhones in a week.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Unclutter Your Digital Life and Increase Productivity with This Lifetime Subscription

All your files, bookmarks, and notes, organized.

By StackCommerce