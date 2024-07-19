One driver made a simple request: He wishes more customers would keep their porch lights on.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

After Prime Day deals, you've probably heard or said, "I'll order it on Amazon" at least once in the past week.

But it's important to remember who is actually getting those packages to your doorstep — delivery drivers.

So, Business Insider asked Amazon delivery drivers what they wish customers would stop doing to ensure their packages are delivered safely and efficiently. Here's what they said.

Keeping their pets outside on delivery day

If you are expecting a package, it's helpful to keep your pets properly secured and away from the entrance of your home.

"If you have a delivery planned for that day, please keep pets inside to ensure driver safety and allow for a successful delivery," Roni Guterriez, a delivery driver who works with Amazon via Centurion Deliveries, told BI.

Not leaving a porch light on

In order for packages to arrive safely and intact, it's important that the drivers are also safely able to get around.

Guterriez said he wishes more customers would keep their porch lights on, especially when they are expecting packages in the evening.

Asking drivers for packages when they aren't by your residence

Although you might think you're doing a driver a favor by asking them to hand you a package while they're a few houses down, it can actually be more of a hassle.

"We cannot mark a package as 'delivered' if we are not within a certain range of the delivery location," Guterriez said.

Not clearing the driveway during inclement weather

If you live in an area that's prone to harsh weather, especially snow, then it can be dangerous for anyone to be outside, especially delivery drivers.

Adam Landry, a delivery driver who works with Amazon via Gruntastic Logistics, said it can be frustrating when homeowners or landlords don't leave a clear walkway for them.

"If you live in a cold area, salt your driveway and walkway so drivers can have easy access to your doorstep," he told BI.

Amazon packages will often be left by a front door unless otherwise requested. Chesnot/Getty Images

Requesting that delivery drivers put packages inside your mailbox

This may seem like a smart measure to ensure your package won't get stolen; however, Amazon delivery drivers can't do this in the US.

"We are not allowed to — it's a federal offense," Guterriez told BI.

By law, only a US Postal Service worker or the owner of a mailbox can put something in a mailbox.

Never updating old delivery instructions

You may want a delivery driver to tuck a smaller package under your doormat for safekeeping. But this might not be the case with your next one.

Guterriez said customers should make sure they remove delivery instructions from their accounts if they no longer apply.

Leaving delivery instructions that aren't clear

Nancy Sanchez, a delivery driver who works with Amazon via Prolific Logistics, said it can be difficult when delivery instructions aren't specific enough.

"It helps drivers a ton if you add detailed delivery instructions, something like: 'Please place the package under the blue chair, on the right side of the porch,' or 'Please hide the package behind the bush by the planter on the left.'"

Having a house number you can't see from the road

With so many packages to deliver, delivery drivers can get frustrated when a house isn't clearly marked.

"Make sure your house number is visible from the street so we can find your house easily," Landry told BI.

It's even better if it's illuminated so they can easily see it at night, too.