Shopping for Prime lovers just got even easier.

After originally rolling out last April, Amazon announced that it will expand its Buy With Prime program, a service that allows select merchants to display the Prime badge on their website, which allows shoppers to purchase items using their Amazon account and receive free two-day shipping instead of using a more traditional method like UPS or FedEx.

The program was originally invite-only but Amazon announced Tuesday that it will be available to all sellers based in the U.S. starting January 31.

Amazon did not specify how much the badge would cost sellers but said it was dependent on "fulfillment and storage fees" based on what the merchant sells.

"We've been working closely with merchants since launching Buy with Prime, and we're thrilled to hear that the program has helped drive such impressive results so far," said Vice President of Buy With Prime, Peter Larsen, in a company memo. "We'll continue innovating and investing in new features and tools to help merchants of all sizes succeed—and give Prime members the shopping benefits they love, whether it's on Amazon or beyond."

Sellers that choose to opt-in to the program will also now be able to display Amazon reviews of their products directly on their own websites.

Amazon estimates that the service has "been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average" per internal data, noting that some sellers have excelled in converting browsers to purchasers at much higher levels.

The retailer is coming off of a rough Q3 2022 with mounting losses — operating income reached $2.5 billion as compared to $4.9 billion at the same time last year, and net income reached $2.9 billion compared to $3.2 billion in Q3 2021.

Amazon was down just under 44% year over year as of Wednesday morning.