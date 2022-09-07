Sometimes it pays to get a set of paws on your social media presence.

Arterra / Contributor I Getty Images A brown Labrador Retriever.

A TikToker posted about how her dog cost her $200 and now his internet fame pays for her rent — and it went viral on the app, according to Newsweek.

"Paying less than $200 for your dog and how he's an internet star who literally pays your rent," the creator, Ally Floth, wrote in the video. "The power of Instagram," she added in the caption.

The video is set to the "Major Bag Alert" audio posted by Damickey Lillard but originally from the song by DJ Khaled. It is often used to indicate that someone has come into some source of money or resource, often semi-ironically.



TikTokers have long been finding fame and sometimes even a viable living on the app. The video's virality also comes at a time when many people in the U.S. are being squeezed by rising housing, food, and fuel costs.

The revelation that a $200 Labrador Retriever could pay one's rent also inspired several wry comments.

"These are the kind of dependents I need," one user wrote.

"He dropped this [crown emoji]," Apartment.com's TikTok account wrote.

One user, however, expressed skepticism. "How though? With 10k? Really?" they wrote last month, seeming to refer to the number of followers Floth had when it was posted.

Floth now has over 117 thousand followers on TikTok and over 177 thousand on Instagram. She has also adopted an extra labrador, a yellow lab named Fisher, who joins the first famous brown lab, Tank.

The account's Instagram Reels and TikToks show off the dogs being adorable:

@tankthebrownlab Their teeth get me every time

She also has partnered with organic dog food brand Neo Bites, which has a specific product called " Tank's Bites ."

Floth says she is based in Austin, Texas, where rent reached an all-time high from December to June, per KVUE, an ABC affiliate. She did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.