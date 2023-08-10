36 Dead in Maui Tragedy, Historic Home Burnt to the Ground Amid Wildfire Chaos Devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, have left 36 dead and countless structures destroyed, including Maui's oldest home, the Baldwin House.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The blaze ran through the historic town of Lahaina, located on Maui's island, killing 36 people.
  • The historic Baldwin Home, which had been standing since the 1830s, was also burned to the ground.

Wildfires in Maui continue to rage due to atmospheric conditions that have created "fire weather," per CBS. The blaze ran through the historic town of Lahaina on Wednesday, located on Maui's island, causing the evacuation of 11,000 tourists and killing 36 people, according to the New York Times.

So far, 271 structures were also damaged or destroyed in the blaze, per AP News, including Maui's Baldwin Home, the oldest house on the island.

Built between 1834 and 1835, the home was first intended to be a "missionary compound" to house medical missionaries, Dwight Baldwin and Charlotte Fowler Baldwin, according to the landmark's website. Baldwin is credited for saving Maui from the smallpox epidemic.

The Baldwin family deeded the home to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation in 1967.

Shutterstock/Atomazul | Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii - April 11, 2023: Historic Baldwin Home Museum. Built in 1834. The village of Lahaina burned down four months later, on August 8, 2023.

The historic landmark was burned to the ground after the roof caught fire. Theo Morrison, the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, confirmed that the home was turned to ashes.

"We had no preparation, no warning, nothing," Morrison told the New York Times about the disaster.

In addition to Baldwin House, the island's heritage museum and courthouse were also torched.

"This is the worst destructive thing that has happened in this town's entire history," she said.

With rescue efforts underway as thousands of people shelter in place, tourism on the island has come to an abrupt halt.

Tourism is Maui's "economic engine" with about 80% of every dollar generated directly or indirectly by the visitor industry, according to the Maui Economic Development Board. Maui's hotel tax generates $20 million annually.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Travel Wildfire Hawaii News and Trends Business News Fire Maui

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Forget Paying for Ads on Google and Facebook. Use These 6 Marketing Tactics Instead.

Too many businesses play it safe with the same old paid marketing strategies during this economically uncertain post-pandemic period. Break the tired routine with these six strategies.

By John Boitnott
Social Media

This Pocket Tripod Is the Wallet-Size Phone Stand That Can Amp up Your Social Media Presence

Made for a hands-free lifestyle, this phone stand gives any phone sturdy support at any angle you might need.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Real Estate

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate

Through tangible examples and success stories, let's explore the lucrative potential that lies within real estate, empowering entrepreneurs to make informed investment decisions.

By Ari Chazanas