'Is It Expensive Enough?': Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran Takes Employees on Lavish Shopping Spree

This shopping trip puts your office Secret Santa to shame.

By

As the holiday season gets underway in the Big Apple, there's nothing like taking a shopping trip to the city's iconic department stores as they unveil their holiday windows. And if you're working for Barbara Corcoran, you might actually get to leave with something.

The Shark Tank star took her staff on a shopping spree this week, first to Saks Fifth Avenue and then to Tiffany & Co.

"Showing my team how much I appreciate them!" Corcoran captioned the Instagram post.

"I'm taking my office out today, and our first stop is Saks!" Corcoran says.

In the video, Corcoran says her employees can pick out any shoe they want. "Hope it's expensive!" she added.

Commenters praised Santa Corcoran and wished their bosses did the same.

"This is awesome!!! Showing appreciation for those you work with goes a long way. I wish more bosses did things like this," one commenter said.

"Leadership at its best! Appreciation goes a long way!!!" another read.

If shoe shopping at Saks wasn't enough, Corcoran posted part 2 on Tuesday showing a second shopping trip to Tiffany where each employee walked out with the legendary, small blue box. Once in the car, the staffers showed off their gifts: diamond bracelets.

Corcoran, however, expressed shock that her team didn't go "whole hog!" and get a necklace or something more decadent.

"We couldn't do that to do," they responded. Looks like the appreciation goes both ways.

Who knows what Wednesday will bring? Corcoran says the shopping trip isn't over.

