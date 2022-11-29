Barclays CEO Will Continue to Run Bank Despite Cancer Diagnosis
C.S. Venkatakrishnan announced on Monday that he will begin treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan, better known as "Venkat" at the British-based bank, told colleagues on Monday that he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Venkatakrishnan first joined Barclays in 2016, where he served as chief risk officer before moving to the head of global markets and eventually CEO in November 2021, following the resignation of Jes Staley.
His one-year reign as the bank's CEO, however, won't be coming to an end due to his illness, as he informed colleagues he'd continue to be involved amid treatment, with assistance from the executive committee.
"The good news is that the matter has been detected early, with scans and biopsies confirming it to be very localized," he wrote. "The doctors have advised that my prognosis is excellent, and my condition is curable with their prescribed regimen."
Venkatakrishnan went on to say his treatment will likely last between 12-16 weeks, during which he will remain "actively engaged" and the company "will run normally" with the help of the "highly capable and seasoned executive committee" and "talented senior management team."
The note concluded with Venkatakrishnan's gratitude for those on the team as they enter uncertain times. "I am deeply appreciative, and very proud, of your support and extraordinary efforts in these volatile times," he wrote.
