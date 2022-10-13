Elon Musk is known for his punishing work schedule and aggressive management style. And according to an employee at his first company, it looks like some things never change.

The BBC is releasing a three-episode documentary series called "The Elon Musk Show" focusing on the life and times of the world's richest man, including interviews with a former employee who alleges that Musk would turn spitting mad if he saw employees not working until 9 p.m.

Musk often walked through the office, "looking to see who was sitting at their cubes, and there weren't many people sitting at their cubes – it was 9 p.m," said Jim Ambras, who served as vice president of Zip2, Musk's first company, per Insider.

"And his face turned red, he was really angry," the employee added.

The BBC says the documentary focuses on big moments in his business career as well as features interviews with friends and family. Unfortunately for U.S. viewers, the documentary is not available for viewing outside the UK due to rights issues, the BBC said.

Episode one starts with his first big business break: Zip2.

The company was an early, online Yellowpages of sorts. With it, consumers could use the internet to find local businesses on a map (before that was a thing people did).

Elon and his brother Kimbal built Zip2 with famously scrappy habits, like sleeping in the office and subsisting on food from chain Jack in the Box. They sold the company in 1999 to Compaq for $307 million.

Elon poured that money into what later became PayPal, of which he was a co-founder, and the rest is super-rich history.