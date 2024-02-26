A Popular Online Store for Household Products That Disappeared Last Year Is Making a Comeback Overstock's online store will reopen in collaboration with Shopify in the coming weeks.

Online home goods retailer Overstock.com is about to reopen — even earlier than expected.

Beyond Inc. will resurrect Overstock's online store in partnership with Shopify in the coming weeks, ahead of a previous September target, Retail Dive reported.

Last June, Overstock.com paid $21.5 million to acquire the brand of Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023, per Yahoo Finance. At the time, Overstock announced it would swap its own domain name for Bedbathandbeyond.com.

But Beyond Inc.'s executive chairman of the board Marcus Lemonis said on a Wednesday earnings call that giving Bed Bath & Beyond an advantage on big-ticket items to the detriment of Overstock was a "fatal mistake."

Beyond Inc. reported Q4 revenue of $384.4 million, a 5% decrease from $404.8 million the year before.

"Turning Overstock.com back on will not only allow Bed Bath & Beyond to expand its existing assortment and hone in on its historical legacy success, but it allows Overstock to do the same," Lemonis said.

Beyond Inc. is up more than 50% year over year.
