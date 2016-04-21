How much would you pony up to meet a world-famous CEO?

Charitybuzz -- an 11-year-old platform that auctions off big ticket, star-studded experiences to raise funds and awareness for philanthropic causes -- will offer the highest bidder a chance to sit down with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The proceeds of the auction, which goes live at 10 a.m. ET., will go to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

Cook, a member of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights's board, will have lunch with the auction's winner at Apple's Cupertino, Calif. Headquarters. The high bidder will also be his guest at an Apple keynote event.

Charitybuzz has raised $8.3 million for the Robert F. Kennedy Center to date through previous auctions.

Some of the other items up for auction include tickets to a taping of Saturday Night Live (and an invite to the after party); a meeting with renowned architect Frank Gehry; a visit to the set of the Coen Brothers' latest film; a cup of coffee with James Patterson; lunch with Crestview Partners CEO Barry Volpert; and tickets to all manner of sporting events.