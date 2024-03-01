Although the wedding is in July, the celebrations are set to kick off this weekend.

Some of the world's top business leaders are expected to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani in India.

He's a son of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chair of the Fortune 500 company Reliance Industries. The elder Ambani has an estimated net worth of $113 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

While the younger Ambani is due to get married to Radhika Merchant in July, the celebrations will kick off in March, and tech heavyweights such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are among the 1,200 guests set to attend the festivities, the Guardian reported.



The star-studded list of invitees also includes Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee, The Times of India reported.



Rihanna and illusionist David Blaine are also set to perform at the event, Reuters reported.



Here's a look at some of the other business chiefs and celebrities rumored to be attending the celebrations.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates

Mukesh Ambani's wife joined forces with Gates last year when Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation unveiled an initiative to support one million women entrepreneurs.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook invested nearly $6 billion for a minority stake in Jio Platforms, whose parent company is Ambani's Reliance Industries, in 2020, Forbes reported.



Zuckerberg held a virtual discussion with Ambani in 2020 as part of a Facebook Fuel For India event, where the pair discussed how technology could boost economic progress.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Pichai has crossed paths with Ambani before, as the pair both attended the White House's State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi last June, video footage from the event shared by The Tribune showed.

Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee

Lee and Ambani are among Asia's richest families.

Samsung and Jio Platforms entered a joint project in 2017 to boost network coverage and capacity across India, per a press release at the time.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

The Indian-American businessman is the chair and CEO of the software company Adobe.

Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney announced an $8.5 billion merger of its India media assets with Ambani's Reliance this week, Reuters reported.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

Some of Bollywood's top stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are also set to attend the celebrations, Reuters reported.

Ivanka Trump

The daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump is also on the invite list, per the Guardian.