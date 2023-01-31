Bill Gates is fed up.

In a new interview with Australia's ABC 7.30, Gates was once again pressed about his former relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"One of the issues that has dogged you is that of your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," journalist Sarah Ferguson asks the billionaire. "Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against [ex-wife] Melinda's advice and wishes?"

"You're going way back in time," Gates said while shrugging. "I will say for over the hundredth time, yeah, I shouldn't have had dinners with him."

Gates was then pressed on about whether or not his former spouse, Melinda French, had been warning him about Epstein's reputation for "sexually compromising" people. Gates denied the assumption.

The Microsoft founder also maintained that "there never was any relationship of any kind" between his non-profit The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Epstein or his finances.

The clip of the interview has begun to go viral, garnering over 3.4 million views on ABC 7.30's official Twitter account as of Tuesday morning.

Gates' apparent irritation with the line of questioning comes after a slew of interviews over the last two years questioning him on his business dinners with Epstein, including two memorable sit-downs with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie last May and CNN's Anderson Cooper in August 2021 following his divorce from French.

"I had several dinners with [Epstein] hoping that what he said about getting billions of [dollars of] philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge, and when it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended," Gates told Cooper at the time. "But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there. There were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake."

Following the Epstein scandal, reports had surfaced that Gates and Epstein had indulged in dinners together in 2011, which would have already been after Epstein's first conviction of soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida.

The Wall Street Journal also alleged that French had been meeting with divorce lawyers years before she and Gates officially filed because of her discomfort with his relationship and dealings with Epstein, according to documents seen by the outlet.

As of Tuesday morning, Gates' net worth was an estimated $111 billion.