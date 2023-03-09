"Bling Bishop" Lamor Whitehead, who first drew worldwide attention when he was robbed while livestreaming a sermon in July 2022, is facing new federal fraud charges. Citing Manhattan Federal Court documents, the Daily News reports that Whitehead "told a bank his business had $2 million in its coffers when it had less than $10."

The Rolls Royce-driving Whitehead—arrested in December last year and charged with embezzling from one of his congregation members' retirement fund—applied for a quarter-million dollar business loan in the summer of 2018, reports the News. He didn't get the loan, which was good, given that prosecutors allege that Whitehead made up some vital documents to support the loan application he filled out online.

The new indictment against Whitehead states that his documents were for "a bank account that did not in fact exist." They also made it look like his company, Anointing Management Services LLC, had over $2 million in assets, even though "during that time period [the business] had an average ending balance of less than ten dollars."

Despite not obtaining the 2018 loan, Whitehead allegedly tried again in 2019, using faked documents as part of an application for a $1.3 million mortgage on his home in Paramus, New Jersey, described by the Daily News as a "six-bedroom, seven-bath...mansion."

Bishop Whitehead was already facing charges that included fleecing a member of his flock to the tune of $90,000. He is currently free on a $500,000 bond.