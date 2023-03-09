'Bling Bishop' Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Faked Bank Docs to Finance Home

Federal investigators say Whitehead used forged papers to secure a $1.3 million mortgage.

By Steve Huff

Johnny Nunez | Getty Images

"Bling Bishop" Lamor Whitehead, who first drew worldwide attention when he was robbed while livestreaming a sermon in July 2022, is facing new federal fraud charges. Citing Manhattan Federal Court documents, the Daily News reports that Whitehead "told a bank his business had $2 million in its coffers when it had less than $10."

The Rolls Royce-driving Whitehead—arrested in December last year and charged with embezzling from one of his congregation members' retirement fund—applied for a quarter-million dollar business loan in the summer of 2018, reports the News. He didn't get the loan, which was good, given that prosecutors allege that Whitehead made up some vital documents to support the loan application he filled out online.

The new indictment against Whitehead states that his documents were for "a bank account that did not in fact exist." They also made it look like his company, Anointing Management Services LLC, had over $2 million in assets, even though "during that time period [the business] had an average ending balance of less than ten dollars."

Despite not obtaining the 2018 loan, Whitehead allegedly tried again in 2019, using faked documents as part of an application for a $1.3 million mortgage on his home in Paramus, New Jersey, described by the Daily News as a "six-bedroom, seven-bath...mansion."

Bishop Whitehead was already facing charges that included fleecing a member of his flock to the tune of $90,000. He is currently free on a $500,000 bond.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Crime Fraud Business News

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
3 Ways You Can Be Successful Without Falling Into the 'Hustle Culture' Trap
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

An Unlikely, Heartwarming Friendship Forms Between Two Strangers Who Helped Each Other In A Grocery Store Line

Jason Boudreaux from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana was shopping for his groceries two weeks ago when he realized his card had been declined.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Marketing

8 Simple Email Marketing Tips to Improve Your Open and Click Through Rates

From growing your email list to boosting engagement, these simple tricks will take your email marketing up a notch.

By Liviu Tanase

By Amanda Breen

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.