Face-to-Face Surveys

One of the most effective forms of marketing research is the personal interview.

The primary advantage of face-to-face interviews over telephoneand mail surveys are: a low respondent-refusal rate, a lessdistorted sample--telephone availability and erratic postalresponse rates are not factors--and a wider range of subjectscovered.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

