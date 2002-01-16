Face-to-Face Surveys
One of the most effective forms of marketing research is the personal interview.
The primary advantage of face-to-face interviews over telephoneand mail surveys are: a low respondent-refusal rate, a lessdistorted sample--telephone availability and erratic postalresponse rates are not factors--and a wider range of subjectscovered.
Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business
