GNC Increases Benefits Offered Through Franchisee Business Insurance Program

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Companies Inc. signed anagreement with Zurich Life and the Kemper Insurance Group to offerlife and personal insurance benefits to its franchisees. These newofferings provide competitive coverage at favorable group ratesthrough GNC’s business insurance program, which has been inplace since 1994.

The Zurich Life policy is a personal insurance policy with 10-,15-, 20- or 30-year level terms and is guaranteed renewable,regardless of health or age. The Kemper Insurance Group programoffers home, auto, boat and personal policies. –GeneralNutrition Companies Inc.