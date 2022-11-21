Subscribe for 50% off
Car Crashes Into Apple Store, One Confirmed Dead and 16 Hospitalized

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Chaos ensued in an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts when a Toyota 4Runner crashed through the front window, killing one man and injuring 16 people.

The incident occurred on Derby Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday. Videos and photos on social media show a giant hole through the glass storefront, with the car set all the way in the back of the store with firefighters surrounding the ground as people became trapped inside of the store.

ABC News reported that at least three people were seen being carried out on stretchers.

"Right now, family members are being notified or in the process of being notified," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told media around 1:20 p.m on Monday afternoon. "This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to process what happened. ... This investigation is active and ongoing, and we are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

14 ambulances and seven fire engines came to the scene, as did one medical helicopter.

14 victims were rushed to South Shore Hospital and two were taken to other Boston-area hospitals.

"There's probably close to ten ambulances in the parking lot right now, along with a lot of fire engines, and police vehicles," a witness told ABC News. "The parking lot was very, very busy so I'm assuming there was a lot of people in the store."

This is a developing story.

