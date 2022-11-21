Chaos ensued in an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts when a Toyota 4Runner crashed through the front window, killing one man and injuring 16 people.

The incident occurred on Derby Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday. Videos and photos on social media show a giant hole through the glass storefront, with the car set all the way in the back of the store with firefighters surrounding the ground as people became trapped inside of the store.

Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I'm being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt — Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022

Scene here from Hingham where a car went right through the front of an Apple Store @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/l5eyXqETg0 — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) November 21, 2022

ABC News reported that at least three people were seen being carried out on stretchers.

"Right now, family members are being notified or in the process of being notified," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told media around 1:20 p.m on Monday afternoon. "This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to process what happened. ... This investigation is active and ongoing, and we are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

Jen was up at Derby Street. Sounds like a horrible scene. Car drove through the Apple Store. #hingham pic.twitter.com/E1yQUU3QQy — Joe Kidston (@jkidston) November 21, 2022

The scene at the Apple store at Derby Street in Hingham. Vehicle ended up inside store. pic.twitter.com/pg8ENiDopD — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) November 21, 2022

14 ambulances and seven fire engines came to the scene, as did one medical helicopter.

14 victims were rushed to South Shore Hospital and two were taken to other Boston-area hospitals.

In Hingham, Massachusetts, a vehicle collides with an Apple Store, prompting the arrival of dozens of emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/cvWdL3Omyg — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 21, 2022

"There's probably close to ten ambulances in the parking lot right now, along with a lot of fire engines, and police vehicles," a witness told ABC News. "The parking lot was very, very busy so I'm assuming there was a lot of people in the store."

This is a developing story.